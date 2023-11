On Monday night, No., 1 Kansas defeated North Carolina Central, 99-56. Five players, Kevin McCullar (22), Hunter Dickinson (21), Nicolas Timberlake (13), KJ Adams (12), and Parker Braun (10) led the way offensively for Bill Self's squad.

Not long after the game, Bill Self, Nicolas Timberlake, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media to talk about the impressive victory over the Eagles.