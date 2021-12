On Wednesday night, No. 6 Kansas (9-1; 0-0) is scheduled to host Nevada at 7:00 PM. On Tuesday afternoon, Bill Self, Ochai Agbaji, and Mitch Lightfoot met with the media to preview the game against the Wolf Pack and more.

Self, Agbaji, and Lightfoot talked about the matchup against Nevada, the plan for Saturday, the outlook of the season moving forward, the health of Bobby Pettiford, and much more.