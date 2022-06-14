Slant TV with Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar
For the first time since arriving, both Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar met with the media in Lawrence on Tuesday afternoon. Dick and McCullar talked about making the move to Lawrence, what practice has been like so far, the role each hopes to play next season, a few thoughts on the other newcomers and the returning players, and more.
Gradey Dick
Kevin McCullar
EXPIRING SOON: Get Jayhawk Slant FREE until fall football camp
Get Jayhawk Slant FREE all the way up until fall football camp starts. Follow all of the recruiting news in basketball and football over the summer. To take advantage of latest promo offer GO HERE