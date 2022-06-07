Slant TV with Joe Yesufu and Zach Clemence
On Tuesday afternoon, Joseph Yesufu and Zach Clemence met with the media inside the Allen Fieldhouse media room. Yesufu and Clemence talked about the experience gained from last season, the plan for this summer, what to expect next season, and much more.
Joesph Yesufu
Zach Clemence
