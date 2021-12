For the first time since 2012, No. 8/7 Kansas and Missouri will meet on the hardwood. The game between the Jayhawks and Tigers is scheduled to tipoff at 2:15 CST from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. On Thursday afternoon, Bill Self met with the media and talked about facing the Tigers, why the two rivals are facing off again, what to expect from the Allen Fieldhouse crowd, the health of David McCormack, and much more.