No. 5 Kansas took control early against North Dakota State on Thursday night and never looked back. In defeating the Bison, 82-59, three players, Jalen Wilson (21), Gradey Dick (12), and MJ Rice (10) scored in double-figures to lead the way. After the game, Norm Roberts talked about the performance, the play of Jalen Wilson and several others, and KU's showdown against Duke next week.