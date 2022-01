On Tuesday night, No. 9/10 Kansas (13-2; 2-1) defeated No. 15/16 Iowa State (13-3; 1-2), 62-61 on a game-winning shot by Dajuan Harris. Minutes after the game, Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, and Harris talked about the win, the game-winning shot, the last few minutes of the game, and much more.