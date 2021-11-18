Slant TV with Ochai Agbaji, Dajuan Harris, and Zach Clemence

On Thursday night, No. 3 Kansas (3-0; 0-0) defeated Stony Brook (0-2; 0-0), 88-59. Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 25 points, while David McCormack (12), Christian Bruan (11), and Zach Clemence (11) also scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.

Minutes after the game, Agbaji, Dajuan Harris (4 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals) and Clemence spoke to the media inside the Allen Fieldhouse media room. The trio talked about the game against Stony Brook, the performance of several individuals, and much more.

Agbaji also talked about being one point away from becoming a 1,000 point scorer at Kansas.