On Wednesday night, No. 3 Kansas defeated Emporia State, 86-60, in its lone exhibition game of the season. Four players, Ochai Agbaji (17), David McCormack (16), Remy Martin (15), and Christian Braun (10) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.

Shortly after the game, Bill Self, Remy Martin, Joseph Yesufu, and David McCormack talked about KU's performance against Emporia State, what it was like playing in front of a packed crowd, and much more.