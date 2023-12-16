Trailing by as many as 13 points, No. 2 Kansas rallied late to defeat Indiana, 75-71 on Saturday. Facing its first true road test of the season, the Jayhawks were led by Kevin McCullar, Jr. (21), Hunter Dickinson (17), KJ Adams, Jr. (14), and Dajuan Harris, Jr. (12). Not long after improving to 10-1 on the season, Bill Self, Hunter Dickinson, Kevin McCullar, Jr., Dajuan Harris, Jr., Elmarko Jackson, and Jamari McDowell talked about leaving Bloomington, Ind., with a big road win. JayhawkSlant.com is in Bloomington and has reaction from Self and some players following the win.