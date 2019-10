On Wednesday morning, both Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson received preseason honors from the Big 12. Azubuike was named the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, while both Azubuike and Dotson were named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

On Wednesday night Azubuike and Dotson talked about being recognized by the Big 12, the start of the season, participating in Ladies Night and several other topics.