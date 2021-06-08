 JayhawkSlant - Slant TV with Zach Clemence, Joseph Yesufu, and Kyle Cuffe
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-08 14:50:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Slant TV with Zach Clemence, Joseph Yesufu, and Kyle Cuffe

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

After the first round of campers exited the gym inside Lee Arena in Topeka, Kan., Zach Clemence, Joseph Yesufu, and Kyle Cuffe took a brief break from helping Coach Brett Ballard during his annual basketball camp to spend a few minutes with the media.

Clemence, Yesufu, and Cuffe talked about arriving in Lawrence this past weekend, the transition to a new environment, the expectations each has heading into the season, the outlook of the 2021-22 Kansas squad, and much more.

Zach Clemence

Joseph Yesufu

Kyle Cuffe, Jr.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}