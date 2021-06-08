Slant TV with Zach Clemence, Joseph Yesufu, and Kyle Cuffe
After the first round of campers exited the gym inside Lee Arena in Topeka, Kan., Zach Clemence, Joseph Yesufu, and Kyle Cuffe took a brief break from helping Coach Brett Ballard during his annual basketball camp to spend a few minutes with the media.
Clemence, Yesufu, and Cuffe talked about arriving in Lawrence this past weekend, the transition to a new environment, the expectations each has heading into the season, the outlook of the 2021-22 Kansas squad, and much more.