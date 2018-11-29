We caught up with her for a Q&A to ask questions about her father, her family, and what might be the next move in her career. Don't be surprised if you see her in the future doing sideline reporting on a TV near you.

If you've ever heard Smacker Miles on a podcast or do sideline reporting, she's talented and knows her football.



There has been a lot written how your father balanced coaching football and spending time with his family. Talk about what it was like having him around even though his job was demanding.

Growing up I thought it was normal to work like he did, because I didn't know anything else. I'd see him at 5 am when I was going to swim practice and he was going to work and he'd come in and hug us when we were asleep at night.

Through most phases we had some sort of tradition with him every week, even if it was just bringing food to him at the office. We missed him, but it made the time we had together so special.





I know you were only in Lawrence for a couple days. What were your initial thoughts?

I already love Lawrence. It's beautiful and I love how unique it is and the pace of life. It's lively, but the people are genuinely kind. I love the common bond that wearing the right colors and having the same team gives people and you can tell everyone around Lawrence loves the University of Kansas. I think the Miles family will fight right in.





If you had to pick two characteristics that make your father a good coach what would they be?

Hard working, cliche but it's by far the most under rated aspect of his persona as a coach.

Optimistic, and not in a forced way, he's genuinely positive. He invests and believes in the people around him, which brings out the best in them.





What do you think attracted your father to the Kansas job?

Jeff Long and Big 12 coaching. I think it's a unique challenge, in a nice place, with the support he was looking for.





We’re putting you on the spot. All four of the Mile’s kids will be or have been college athletes. Who is the best?

I have 4 Big12 Team Titles to my name (with a smile). The rest of the kids athletic careers are still active. They are actively working to top that.

Also of note, the eldest three Miles children have high school state titles, so pressure is on Macy as she heads to Free State to join the softball team.





Les said at the press conference when the Miles kids got in trouble they would rather deal with him and not your mother Kathy. Was he spot on?

Yes and no. Dad takes every opportunity to parent, so you really don't want to do something wrong around him. Mom handles the day to day, but if something gets brought to Dad it's big trouble (Haha).





You have been a sideline reporter this fall. With your parents heading to Lawrence what’s the next step in your career?



I work for a company called Blueprint and I can work remote, so moving to Lawrence is an option, but I'll be looking for the next sideline/studio sports tv job and I'll do wherever that is.