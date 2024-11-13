Small Forward Samis Calderon Commits To Kansas

On November 1, Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., became the first player from the 2025 class to verbally commit to Bill Self and Kansas.

Originally from Ohio, Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, picked Kansas over the likes of Kentucky, Kansas State, Ohio State, USC, Ohio State, and many others.

On Wednesday afternoon, Samis Calderon, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward from Overtime Elite (Cold Hearts), became the second player from the 2025 class to verbally commit to Kansas.

Calderon, originally from Espirito Santo, Brazil, picked the Jayhawks over Michigan, Auburn, and Tennessee. One of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2025 class, Calderon had planned to take an official visit to Kentucky, but following his official visit to Kansas (11/4/25), word began to spread that Bill Self’s squad had emerged as the team to beat in his recruitment.

On Wednesday afternoon, what most expected to take place during a signing day ceremony at Overtime Elite played out exactly that way.

A relative unknown not long ago, Calderon emerged as one of the nation’s most highly recruited prospects in the 2025 class. Once Self and his staff got a look at the highly athletic small forward, it didn't take long for Calderon to become a top priority for Kansas.

It doesn’t matter if Calderon is scoring from behind the arc, in transition, or making plays on defense, he’s the type of player that is going to make a major impact on both ends of the court.

In his most recent Overtime Elite outing with Cold Hearts, Calderon tallied 10 points, three assists, and three rebounds. In 17 minutes of action, he was 3-of-3 from the field (two dunks), 1-of-3 from behind the arc, and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Just moments ago, Kansas locked up a commitment from a player that, without question, has a very bright future.

"Calderon is a very versatile, long, athletic player that can really affect the game on the defensive end, in transition, and on the boards,” said Alex Farrer from Jacketsonline.com. “He has the size to guard in the post but is also quick and athletic enough to guard on the perimeter. He still has work to do on his offensive game, especially his shooting touch, but he could be an impact player early on at the college level with his ability to run and finish at the rim.

“He plays with energy, which is something you can't coach a lot of times,” he added.