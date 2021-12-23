This season, No. 7 Kansas (9-1; 0-0) was won eight games by double-digits and, in all 10 games this season, has led by double-digits. On November 26, the Jayhawks lost at the buzzer to Dayton, 74-73, but have responded by winning five-straight games.

During that stretch, Kansas owns victories over Iona, St. John's, UTEP, Missouri, and Stephen F. Austin. The Jayhawks were hoping for one final victory before heading home for Christmas Break, but Tuesday night's game at Colorado was canceled due to potential COVID-19 issues within the Colorado men’s basketball program.

With a break in the action, JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with some hoops thoughts this holiday season. For the very latest, click here.



