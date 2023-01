On Saturday evening, No. 3 Kansas defeated West Virginia, 76-62. In moving to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play, the Jayhawks were led by Gradey Dick (16), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (12), Jalen Wilson (14), KJ Adams, Jr. (14), and Dajuan Harris (11)

For a closer look at some key numbers that allowed Kansas to win at West Virginia, click here.