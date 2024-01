On January 10, Kansas lost to UCF, 65-60 in Orlando, Fla. At the time, the Knights were winless in conference play. On Saturday, the Jayhawks found themselves on the losing end of another road contest, this time falling to West Virginia, 91-85 in Morgantown.

West Virginia entered the game with an overall record of 6-11 and 1-3 in conference play.

For some key takeaways from KU’s loss to WVU in Morgantown, click here.