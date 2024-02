Down by 11 points in the first half, No. 6 Kansas rallied to defeat No. 25 Oklahoma, 67-57 in Norman, Okla., on Saturday. In moving to 20-6 overall and 8-5 in the Big 12, the Jayhawks were led by Hunter Dickinson (20), Johnny Furphy (15), Dajuan Harris (11), and Kevin McCullar, Jr. (10).

