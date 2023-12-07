On December 11, 2021, Kansas and Missouri met on the hardwood for the first time since 2012. During that last meeting, the Jayhawks and Tigers met for the final time as conference foes, and when the two renewed that rivalry, in 2021, Kansas dominated Missouri, 102-65.

While the location changed on December 10, 2022, as Kansas traveled to Columbia to face Missouri, the outcome was still very much the same. Bill Self’s squad, once again, walked off the court in convincing fashion. 95-67. Kansas, having won both games against Missouri by a combined 65 points, will once again play host to the Tigers late on Saturday afternoon.

For some key takeaways from today’s Border War press conference, click here.



