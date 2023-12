Kansas is set to close out the regular season at home against Yale on Friday night and, on December 30, the Jayhawks square off against Wichita State at T-Mobile Center. After an extremely challenging non-conference schedule, No. 2 Kansas will open up Big 12 play at home against TCU on January 6.

With Big 12 play looming, here are just some of my thoughts on the No. 2 ranked Kansas Jayhawks. For the very latest, click here.