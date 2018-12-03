Jayhawk Slant has confirmed Les Miles is in talks with former Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to take over the same position at Kansas.

A source said contractual details are being worked out between Miles and Lindsey.

In 2017 Lindsey led the Auburn offense becoming only the eighth offense in SEC history to rush for 3,000 yards and pass for 3,000 yards.

In 2016 Lindsey was the offensive coordinator for Arizona State. Before that he spent two seasons at Southern Miss in 2014-15. In 2015 the Golden Eagles offense broke five school records. Lindsey tutored quarterback Nick Mullens who was the Conference USA Player of the Year.

In 2013 Lindsey was an analyst on Malzahn's staff at Auburn.

The deal is not finalized yet. But if it becomes official it would be a big get for Miles. Nobody predicted he would land a sitting coordinator from a perennial winner in the SEC.

Lindsey had one more year left on his contract at Auburn that would have paid him $800,000

Another source told Jayhawk Slant Lindsey was on the short list to be the offensive coordinator at Tennessee. It is believed he talked to Tennessee over the weekend about their opening.