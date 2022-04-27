Spencer Davis visits Kansas, getting a lot of recruiting attention

Davis spent Friday afternoon in Lawrence meeting with the coaching staff. He talked with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.

“First I went to K-State and met Coach Riley,” Davis said. “Then Mizzou came and watched me work out. Then I went to KU. Then a coach reached out to me from Central Missouri. And I went to their junior day. Ever since my Kansas State visit a lot of coaches have come by school.”

Coaches from Missouri watched him at school last Friday and following the workout he took a visit to Kansas.

The prior weekend Davis took an unofficial visit to Kansas State on Saturday. That was followed by an offer from New Mexico State and more schools starting to call.

The last two weeks have changed the whole recruiting picture for Spencer Davis . The offensive lineman from Shawnee Mission North was getting attention from college recruiters, but everything went to a different level last week.

He also met with Andy Kotelnicki who is the offensive coordinator and recruits the Shawnee Mission area.

“He talked to me about the culture, how they changed the culture and how the players changed the culture,” Davis said. “He asked me, ‘Does a good culture make the athlete or does a good coach make the athlete?’

“The culture really makes a good athlete because if you don't want to change the culture, then you're not going to be a good athlete. So, I was really close about that.”

Davis got a tour of the Anderson Family Football Complex. A recruit can good facilities at most colleges, but one area caught his attention on the visit.

“They have a nice training room, and they have everything you need,” he said. “I was really surprised when the trainer said they have a mini pharmacy to get all of their medicine right there. That just stood out because I didn't see that at K-State.

“I liked their locker room. It's big. They have specific names and numbers for each player. The coaches are very welcoming. I really liked the vibe at KU.”

The coaching staff watched him on film before the visit and liked what they saw from the junior.

“They told me they liked how I'm fast, physical and nasty,” he said. “And they like the speed that I play with.”

Davis is trying to fit in more visits and meet with college coaches during a busy spring. He does track for the Bison, throwing the shot and discus.

He said there are plans to visit Lindenwood and participate in the 810 Varsity Combine. He plans to camp at Kansas State and Vanderbilt in June and said he could schedule more camp visits.