When Spencer Lovell entered the transfer portal he was not focused on the bright lights and everything that can come with the recruiting process.

Lovell started his career as Arizona State as an offensive tackle before moving to guard. He was at Arizona State for year years. Last spring, he entered the transfer portal and signed with Cal. He started the first three games of the season before suffering a season ending injury.

When he entered the portal again his focus was finding the best fit. That is where the Jayhawks entered back in the picture.

Lovell took a serious look at Kansas last April before he landed at Cal. He got to know Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and build a relationship with him.

“Last time I was in the portal, actually I got to sit down, and we had a few Zoom chats,” Lovell said of talking with Fuchs. “I got to talk to him about technique and scheme and whatnot. The technique was good and pretty up to date for all the stuff I'm used to, and I really thought he had some good stuff.”

When Lovell took his visit to Kansas over the weekend, he wanted to see more details inside the program. It came down to a two-team race between the Jayhawks and Colorado. He took a visit to Colorado after his trip to Lawrence.

“It's my third stop, so I really knew what I wanted in a program,” Lovell said. “Just somewhere that has a good O-line coach, really good offensive coordinator and the strength program's huge.”