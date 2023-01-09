Spencer Lovell said picking Kansas was a "no-brainer"
When Spencer Lovell entered the transfer portal he was not focused on the bright lights and everything that can come with the recruiting process.
Lovell started his career as Arizona State as an offensive tackle before moving to guard. He was at Arizona State for year years. Last spring, he entered the transfer portal and signed with Cal. He started the first three games of the season before suffering a season ending injury.
When he entered the portal again his focus was finding the best fit. That is where the Jayhawks entered back in the picture.
Lovell took a serious look at Kansas last April before he landed at Cal. He got to know Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and build a relationship with him.
“Last time I was in the portal, actually I got to sit down, and we had a few Zoom chats,” Lovell said of talking with Fuchs. “I got to talk to him about technique and scheme and whatnot. The technique was good and pretty up to date for all the stuff I'm used to, and I really thought he had some good stuff.”
When Lovell took his visit to Kansas over the weekend, he wanted to see more details inside the program. It came down to a two-team race between the Jayhawks and Colorado. He took a visit to Colorado after his trip to Lawrence.
“It's my third stop, so I really knew what I wanted in a program,” Lovell said. “Just somewhere that has a good O-line coach, really good offensive coordinator and the strength program's huge.”
He said believed in the system offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and Fuchs have in place. And the strength and conditioning program played a factor in his decision. Before the visit he said he wanted to spend time with Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance.
“My strength coaches at Cal and ASU really advocated for Coach Sleeve,” Lovell said. “That was a huge part of it. Coming off an injury from Cal, Kansas did a really good job of making me feel comfortable with the trainers.”
Lovell suffered a season-ending lower body injury against Notre Dame that sidelined for him for the rest of the season.
“For me coming back, I haven't run in six months,” Lovell said. “That was a big part was my injury coming back and spring ball being six weeks after we start next week. I was just seeing how can I get back quick or what's the way I could get back. Coach Gildersleeve said, ‘we're going to progress you back and we're going to be working really close with the trainers.’
“You could tell that everything was very consistent when I got there. The trainers, the football coaches and the strength staff, they all work very closely together. They're one team and they're very consistent. That was a big part for me, and it was a no-brainer.”
The Jayhawks are getting a proven player in Lovell who played in 29 games for Arizona State and started for Cal. He said he is getting prepared for the move to Lawrence and will drive from California.
“I have a bunch of stuff to either sell or bring with me to Kansas,” he said. “It all feels good. I was just really looking for some place where I don't have to question what the coaches are doing or if this is the right decision. I know this is the right decision and I can listen to their guidance, and I can really just be all in. That buy-in piece means so much, man, that I just know I can go someplace, and I have full trust and I'll have the whole staff around me. I can really just go full speed into it and just be my best self.”