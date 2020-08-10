JayhawkSlant - Spots filling up, more offers, Alexander set to announce

The Kansas class is filling up fast and it is believed there are four spots left available in the 2021 class. After Christien Hawks gave his verbal commitment on Friday, the numbers on offense have filled up. Look for the staff to round out the class with an outside linebacker, and a mix of defensive backs and defensive linemen. Also keep an eye on the NCAA who is continuing to meet about recruiting regulations. The talk of giving teams the flexibility to use 50 scholarships over a two-year period is on the table.

Jayhawks extend offer to Elijah Davis

Defensive line is one of the spots the coaches are still pursuing. Kwahn Drake has been active with several prospects and the latest offer went out to Elijah Davis from South Carolina. Davis holds offers from West Virginia, South Carolina, East Carolina, and several others. "I'm learning more about Kansas because they just offered," Davis said. "I know they are close to Kansas City and I like the Chiefs. I have talked to Coach Drake and also with Coach Miles." Davis said he was going to play Drake in Madden football and said he "seems like a cool coach." The Kansas coaches have told Davis he would be a good fit for their 3-4 defensive scheme. "I think I would play end because I'm quick off the line and I can beat most linemen to the point of position," he said.

Davis recently picked up an offer from Kansas and has been in contact with Kwahn Drake (Rivals.com)

California punter gets PWO offer

Special teams coordinator Jonathan Wallace offered a PWO scholarship to Brenden Segovia over the weekend. The communication all started on social media. "I introduced myself to coach Wallace on Twitter," Segovia said. "From that point on, we were able to build a good rapport quickly, he seemed to admire my character and my ability to punt." Segovia was selected to the Top 12 by Chris Sailer, who ranks all of the top kickers and punters. Sailer said Segovia will be a good college punter in his evaluation. "He drives the ball deep into the end zone with great hang time. Brendan is a competitor that thrives under pressure. He is gong to be a special college player." Segovia said the interest has been coming from Kansas, USC, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, Sacramento State, and Northwestern Oklahoma State.

D'Marion Alexander will announce on Wednesday