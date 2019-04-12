The Jayhawks will hold their spring game on Saturday under the lights. With a lot of anticipation including over 70 recruits and Rick Ross performing after the game here are some thoughts and things to watch for.

Don't ever read too much into the spring game

Every year I give people this talk not to take too much away from the game. In reality this is the 14th practice for the coaches with the final one coming Monday. I remember Mark Mangino once telling me this is a practice for the coaches. He said they turn on the scoreboard, bring out the cheerleaders, and let the players wear their jerseys. But they treat it as a practice. That's all it is. Use the day as a good time to head out to the stadium with friends, enjoy football back in the air, support the program, and catch some Rick Ross. The defense has opened up as a four-point favorite.

Miles and his staff will have a big group of recruits for the spring game Jayhawk Slant

Massive number of recruits attending

There are expected to be over 70 recruits and signees in attendance. Among the actual recruits I expect over 30 on hand that currently hold an offer from the Jayhawks. That number is impressive. A lot of that goes back to the coaching and the support staff that has been assembled inside. Some credit has to go to the KU administration including Doug Girod, Jeff Long, Mike Vollmar, Chris Freet and all of the folks who have a vision of where the football program needs to go. The fans who follow the program closely know about the coaching staff who is out recruiting. But there has been a lot invested to build a strong support staff of analysts, quality control, on-campus recruiting coordinators, player personnel, and others. The support staff Les Miles has working under him is now on par with many Power Five schools and it has helped with recruiting.

What will the offensive style look like?

It is known the offense will be more an RPO style. That means run-pass option. Having talked with the quarterbacks Carter Stanley and Thomas MacVittie a lot of that means getting the team in the right call and alignment. From there the quarterback will have options what to do, and where to go with the ball. Will they be spread out? Will they use a tight end? It will be different than what KU fans have seen the last decade. Expect to see the quarterback taking more snaps under center. The shot gun look has been in the program since 2007. And we won't see everything. Miles told us this week they are going to keep things "vanilla" as he called it. But it will still give us clues what it will look like.

How will the front seven come out?

The defensive staff is going to have to rebuild the front seven from last year. The production at linebacker is almost all gone. The interior part of the defensive line is almost almost all gone. So is the leadership from Daniel Wise and Joe Dineen. There are players who can step in and more will arrive in the summer. The Jayhawks are going to a 3-4 defense that wants to be aggressive under defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot. Keep an eye on the defensive line and the backers. Those are going to be some of the big question marks heading into the 2019 season.

Thoughts on specific position battles