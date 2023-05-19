Spring Rewind: Chris Simpson talks about the linebackers
During the spring the defensive players talked a lot about playing with more swagger. A big focus during spring football was developing more physicality and playing with an edge.
Linebackers coach Chris Simpson saw them accomplish what they set out to do.
“We talk about playing with an edge and not necessarily crossing the line, but you're flirting with it,” Simpson said. “In terms of the physicality piece, we're trying to get guys to play more physical, be more downhill, more aggressive, and quite honestly just win, go make more plays and win one-on-one.”
Linebacker Rich Miller has been with Lance Leipold his whole career. He called spring football the most physical he has been through in his four years playing under most of this coaching staff.
Simpson likes the physical play he saw from the linebackers.
“That's what we're trying to promote,” he said. “We're trying to put guys in those situations. I think we're succeeding with that, with the number of reps, and again, the way we're operating in practice. But yeah, that's definitely happening.”
The Jayhawks return a lot of production at linebacker
The linebackers return the bulk of their playmakers from last year. Over 2100 snaps will be back in 2023 and Simpson saw a lot of those players make progress in the spring.
Simpson was asked what players elevated their game.
“Craig Young for sure,” he said. “Rich (Miller) is doing a nice job controlling and managing the defense. Taiwan, we're challenging him to learn more positions now, so he was really locked in with the Will backer spot in the last couple of years. Now we're getting him to learn some Mike and I'm big on getting as many guys to know multiple positions as possible. At any given time, I want to be able to get the best guys out there and you have injuries and those types of things. I don't want to be locked into, this guy has to go in because he's the only one that knows that position or has taken reps at that position.”
Taiwan Berryhill was mentioned multiple times by coaches. Last year he had 46 tackles and was second on the team with six tackles for a loss.
“Taiwan's done a really nice job of learning some Mike backer and executing at a high rate,” Simpson said. “And I give him a lot of credit. In the past, he would get very frustrated when he wouldn't know something. Now, first off, he does know it. Secondly, if he messes something up, you coach him, he adjusts. We move on and we're smooth. So, he's doing a great job of that stuff.”
Several players pushing for more playing time
With most of the production returning the linebacker group has competition developing in the group. There are players who are looking to earn more playing time and showed strides in spring football.
One name who got a lot of mentions is Cornell Wheeler. The former four-star linebacker who transferred from Michigan showed signs of progress. Others included Alex Raich, Tristan Fletcher and Jayson Gilliom.
Gilliom played safety last year after coming back from an injury and moved to the linebacker group in the offseason.
“There's been some very good development,” Simpson said. “Cornell Wheeler has done a really nice job this spring. He was around in the fall and has been with us for two seasons, but he's coming into his own. Fletch is doing a nice job of playing fast. He plays downhill. He's a strong kid. He's got some twitch to him. He's doing a really good job of learning what's going on. Alex is doing a great job. Jayson Gilliom is another one transitioning from safety to backer.”
JB Brown was a new addition to the group in January. He transferred from Bowling Green and is learning the system. He had good performances last year against Mississippi State and UCLA and that film earned an offer from the Jayhawks.
“JB Brown is translating,” Simpson said. “He's played college football. I remember watching him on film against UCLA. He's played against Power Five teams and those types of things. He's just translating the verbiage of football from what he's known to what he needs to know now. At the end of the day, techniques are techniques and schemes are schemes. He's just getting that verbiage to our verbiage.”