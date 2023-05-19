During the spring the defensive players talked a lot about playing with more swagger. A big focus during spring football was developing more physicality and playing with an edge. Linebackers coach Chris Simpson saw them accomplish what they set out to do. “We talk about playing with an edge and not necessarily crossing the line, but you're flirting with it,” Simpson said. “In terms of the physicality piece, we're trying to get guys to play more physical, be more downhill, more aggressive, and quite honestly just win, go make more plays and win one-on-one.” Linebacker Rich Miller has been with Lance Leipold his whole career. He called spring football the most physical he has been through in his four years playing under most of this coaching staff. Simpson likes the physical play he saw from the linebackers. “That's what we're trying to promote,” he said. “We're trying to put guys in those situations. I think we're succeeding with that, with the number of reps, and again, the way we're operating in practice. But yeah, that's definitely happening.”

Simpson pushed the linebackers to play with more of an edge

The Jayhawks return a lot of production at linebacker

The linebackers return the bulk of their playmakers from last year. Over 2100 snaps will be back in 2023 and Simpson saw a lot of those players make progress in the spring. Simpson was asked what players elevated their game. “Craig Young for sure,” he said. “Rich (Miller) is doing a nice job controlling and managing the defense. Taiwan, we're challenging him to learn more positions now, so he was really locked in with the Will backer spot in the last couple of years. Now we're getting him to learn some Mike and I'm big on getting as many guys to know multiple positions as possible. At any given time, I want to be able to get the best guys out there and you have injuries and those types of things. I don't want to be locked into, this guy has to go in because he's the only one that knows that position or has taken reps at that position.” Taiwan Berryhill was mentioned multiple times by coaches. Last year he had 46 tackles and was second on the team with six tackles for a loss. “Taiwan's done a really nice job of learning some Mike backer and executing at a high rate,” Simpson said. “And I give him a lot of credit. In the past, he would get very frustrated when he wouldn't know something. Now, first off, he does know it. Secondly, if he messes something up, you coach him, he adjusts. We move on and we're smooth. So, he's doing a great job of that stuff.”

Several players pushing for more playing time