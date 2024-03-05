Last weekend the World Indoor Championships were held in Glasgow and Redwine said he watched the events since he will be coaching many of the athletes.

"I'm definitely honored, because one thing it's being able to serve and represent for United States," Redwine said. "Even when I'm able to represent our people and help our athletes personally, that even means more. So it's just a situation that was good, that got better."

Kansas head track coach Stanley Redwine was named the head coach of Team USA Men’s Track and Field for the 2024 Olympics that will be held in Paris.

One of those individuals he watched was former Jayhawk, Bryce Hoppel, who won the gold medal in the 800m pulling ahead at the end of the race.

“Well, this is the first time that I've watched every second of the Indoor World Championships on TV,” Redwine said. “I've been to world indoor championships, I've raced world indoor championships, but never set up and watched it from the time it came on to the time it went off both sessions every day. It's an honor to see those athletes compete as well as they did, especially our own Bryce Hoppel.”

Redwine was asked if his former runner ran the perfect race.

“He won,” he said. “I think anytime you win, it really doesn't matter whether he made mistakes or didn't make mistakes. He won. And I think he's one of only three Americans to ever win the event. And so, I think for me, he did run a perfect race, but I'm biased.”

This could also put a spotlight on the KU track and field program. Being named the head coach of the men’s team will bring publicity to the team and recruits.

“I would hope that it would help us with recruits,” Redwine said. “I think it should speak volume there, but I think more importantly, the experience that I learned that I'll learn from working with other elite coaches and athletes will help me with working with our KU athletes.”

Redwine, who is the five-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, is no stranger to the worldwide stage. He was an assistant on Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Two years later he served as the men's head coach at the IAAF World Outdoor Championship.

Current KU 400m runner Michael Joseph has qualified and will represent his country St. Lucia.

Hear more from Redwine on his selection to coach the Olympic team in his interview posted below.