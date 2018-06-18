Well, the United States under 18 national team certainly handled their business at the FIBA Americas Tournament in St. Catharine's, Canada. Led by tournament MVP, and now Kansas freshman, five-star guard Quentin Grimes, the USA blitzed host Canada 113-74 on Saturday night to capture a gold medal.

I was able to watch the gold medal game and parts of the rest of the tournament online while traveling to other events but had some quick hitting thoughts on some of Team USA's top performers.

It came as no shock that Grimes and North Carolina's Coby White carried the team offensively at times. Both are McDonald's All-Americans and they were the "vets" of the USA team. Grimes does a little bit of everything to go with his scoring while White is a pure scorer and dangerous jump shooter. It's one thing to carry an 18U team offensively, it's another to carry a college team as a freshman. While neither will be expected to be their team's leading scorer in their first seasons on campus, they will both be relied upon for some serious offensive punch and they look up to the task.

We have written all grassroots season about how productive and efficient Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been in the paint and he backed it up in Canada. Robinson-Earl averaged 10.7 points and 8.5 rebounds in just 18 minutes per game while making 61.9% of his shots. Those rebounding numbers were good for fourth overall in the event, but using more advanced stats, his numbers jump to a whopping 19.1 rebounds per 40 minutes which was 3.4 a game better than any other player ranked in the top 20. The guy is just sound and productive in any environment and backed up his top 15 status in 2019.

Tyrese Maxey had to fight through an injury, but he also showed explosive scoring. His play during the spring and then with Team USA played a big role into his move to No. 7 overall in 2019 that I detailed above.

Cole Anthony was as expected playing the role of confident, high scoring combo guard who can really create and finish at the rim off the bounce.

Five-star Matthew Hurt being comfortable from international three-point line was very eye-opening. As a team the USA was good but not great from behind the arc making 35.9 percent from three, but Hurt made 60 percent of his tries over six games. There's no reason to think he can extend the range just a little bit more to one day be a dangerous NBA three-point shooter.

One last guy that really made an impression on me was Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu. I've always felt strongly that his ability to attack the rim off the dribble and use his size to finish would immediately translate to the Big Ten. I still feel that way. What I also feel translates is Dosunmu's ability to be a multi positional defensive stopper. Perhaps even right out of the gate. Self's coaching was pretty audible from the sidelines during the tournament and Dosunmu really seemed to respond well to getting pushed. All that bodes well for Brad Underwood and the Illini.

