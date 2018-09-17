Five-star guard Josiah James , one of the most versatile players in the class of 2019, will be announcing his decision this week. Missouri adds a late piece to their 2018 class, Wichita State lands a scorer and more in this week's edition of national basketball analyst Eric Bossi' s Starting Five.

It looks like Kansas could be making a strong move on in state wing Christian Braun with whom Bill Self completed an in-home visit with on Sunday.

Recently elevated to four-star status after a strong summer, Braun is somebody that Kansas has been spending more time with of late. They had him on campus for an unofficial visit at the end of August and offered, saw him last week and then did yesterday's in home visit. Braun has been to Kansas State officially and has also hosted Bruce Weber and the Wildcats for an in home visit. He currently has visits set with Oklahoma (this weekend) and Illinois (mid October), but the Jayhawks are also planning to have him on campus again for Late Night in the Phog in a few weeks.

The way things are unfolding, it's looking like Kansas may be emerging as the team to beat for Braun.

For the complete update, click here.