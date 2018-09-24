As expected, it was a bit of a busy weekend as we hit the heart of official visit season. In this week's Starting Five national analyst Eric Bossi breaks down high flying Cassius Stanley 's final three and discusses some of the weekend's most notable commitments.

One of 2019's best athletes, shooting guard Cassius Stanley is down to a final three of Kansas, Oregon and UCLA. So, how does each school look as a potential landing spot for the attacking wing.

Stanley takes an official visit to Kansas this weekend and the Jayhawks would like to add an athlete such as Stanley on the wing with four-star

Christian Braun, who committed last week. I don't think many have been taking the Jayhawks all that seriously for Stanley but here they are in his top three with him flying out to campus this weekend.

During the spring, there was talk that Stanley was very close to committing to UCLA where his mother Tonya ran track. However, he didn't commit then and the Bruins landed four-star small forward Jaime Jaquez and three-star wing Jake Kyman.

As for Oregon, the Ducks landed four-star junior college shooting guard

Christopher Duarte last week but they're still looking to add at least one more wing athlete.

So far, the only visit that Stanley has set is the Kansas visit and all indications are pointing toward him signing early. As for a leader? It's a little too early to call this one until word starts to get out on how his Kansas visit went.