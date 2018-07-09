Josiah James isn't down to three likeD.J. Carton, but the five-star point guard is at least down to a final nine of Clemson, Duke, South Carolina,Tennessee, Arizona, Florida State, Michigan State, Virginia and Kansas.

A priority target for high majors in the Southeast throughout the winter, James has also long been highly ranked at Rivals.com. However, his recruitment didn't start attracting heavy blue blood type interest until more people saw him play during April. So the question is, will he prioritize those early relationships or will he be moved by the shiny new schools involved with his recruitment?

Clemson and South Carolina were thought to be in pretty good shape a few months ago so it's not a surprise to see them. His father played at Michigan State and Duke has gotten a lot of buzz of late as a team to really watch. We'll see how much noise the others can make though it is interesting to note that Bill Self did get to coach James for three weeks or so on USA Basketball's 18U team so there has to be at least some strong mutual interest for Kansas to make the list.

James doesn't play for a shoe circuit team and because of that, some of the head coaches involved may have to go a little bit more off the beaten path than they are used to during the July evaluation periods. Which head coaches prioritize James over these next three weeks should say a lot about the direction his recruitment is headed.