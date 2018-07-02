Coming off of Bill Self's third Final Four run at Kansas, the Jayhawks are set to unleash a group of transfers and young players that many feel will be among the preseason favorites for the 2019 Final Four. Now they'll get some much needed experience back with LaGerald Vick deciding to return for his senior season.

For much of the 2017-18 season there were rumblings that Vick wouldn't be back and it wasn't surprising to see him enter the Draft. But, Vick never signed with an agent and now after it looked like he would end up playing elsewhere, Kansas has announced that Vick will be back.

Vick started the majority of his junior season, was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick and after making 37 percent of his shots from three point range, he'll be one of the few proven threats from deep when the Jayhawks take the floor. After missing on five-star shooting guard Romeo Langford during the spring, getting Vick back could turn out to be a huge boost for the Jayhawks.

