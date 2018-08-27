Top 35 senior Samuell Williamson is down to five and has scheduled his official visits while top 100 forward Anthony Walker is down to eight and has set six visits of his own. The latest on Williamson and Walker plus news on the decommitment of a four-star point guard and more in this week's edition of Eric Bossi's Starting Five. RIVALS ROUNDTABLE: Next big commit, must-gets and more 1. SAMUELL WILLIAMSON DOWN TO FIVE AND SETS VISITS

Top 35 wing Samuell Williamson has narrowed things down to five and set official visits to each of his finalists. One of the most skilled offensive players in the class of 2019, Williamson is down to Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Williamson's visit tour will begin this weekend when he heads to Lawrence to see Bill Self and the Jayhawks. The following week, he will see Billy Kennedy's crew in College Station. On the weekend of Sept. 14, Williamson is scheduled to head to Louisville before finishing up four straight weekends of visits by checking out Oklahoma on the weekend of Sept. 21. After a week off, the smooth 6-foot-7 wing will round out his visits with a trip to Texas Tech on the weekend of Oct. 4. All the tools to soften up defenses with long-range shooting as well as a diverse mid-range game make Williamson a potential instant impact player at any of his potential college landing spots. It will be interesting to see if he takes all of his visits, since he's seen all of his finalists unofficially and as the visit tour kicks off, the staff here at Rivals.com looks at Kansas as the favorite.

2. TOP 100 POWER FORWARD ANTHONY WALKER CUTS LIST, SETS VISITS