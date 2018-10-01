After an extended round of unofficial visits, potential big time forward Zeke Nnaji is down to a final five. Five-star Jalen Lecque decides this week, E.J. Liddell has set a time and more in this week's edition of national basketball analyst Eric Bossi's Starting Five.

Top 40 forward Zeke Nnaji spent much of last five weeks or so taking unofficial visits to programs all around the country. After a weekend visit to Kansas, the 6-foot-10 senior from Minnesota has announced that he's down to a top five.

Making the cut for Nnaji were the Jayhawks, Arizona, Baylor, Purdue and UCLA. As it turns out, Nnaji has seen each of those programs unofficially since his senior year started and the expectation is that he will look to set official visits to each of his finalists.

A smooth big man with skill and athleticism, Nnaji still has significant room to grow as a prospect.

Taking an early look at this, I wouldn't be surprised if Arizona and Kansas have a little bit of an edge. However, this one is still a little too close to make any kind of prediction.

