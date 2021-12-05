 JayhawkSlant - Statement made: No. 8/7 Kansas cruises past St. John's, 95-75
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-05 10:17:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Statement made: No. 8/7 Kansas cruises past St. John's, 95-75

Christian Braun scored a career-high 31 points against St. John's
Christian Braun scored a career-high 31 points against St. John's (USATodaySportsImages.com)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

On Friday night, No. 8/7 Kansas moved to 6-1 on the season by defeating St. John’s (5-2), 95-75, inside UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. On a night when the Jayhawks led the Red Storm by just three points, 62-59, with 11:03 left in the game, Kansas pulled away from St. John’s and, in doing so, won its sixth game by double-digits.

In moving to 6-1 on the season, Kansas was led by Christian Braun, who scored a career-high 31 points, Ochai Agbaji (23), David McCormack (15), and Remy Martin (12).

JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with a few thoughts on KU’s impressive victory.

For the very latest, click here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}