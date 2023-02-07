Coming off a double-digit loss to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, No. 9 Kansas faced what Dajuan Harris called a “must-win” game against No. 5 Texas on Monday night. The Longhorns, coming off an impressive road win at Kansas State on Saturday, arrived in Lawrence on a two-game winning streak and in sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

On Saturday, just one player, Jalen Wilson (26), scored in double-figures for Kansas. In fact, Wilson, up until Monday night, has carried a majority of the scoring load for the Jayhawks in recent weeks.

However, all of that changed on Monday night. In defeating Texas, 88-80, five players, Gradey Dick (21), Dajuan Harris (17), Kevin McCullar (16), Joseph Yesufu (14), and KJ Adams (10) scored in double-figures for Kansas.

Wilson, on the other hand, tallied just two points, pulled down six rebounds, dished out two assists, and was credited with two blocks in 27 minutes of action.

Self, late on Monday night, talked about the performance of his team.

“As good as they've been all year,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “We had nine guys that we could put in, counting Jank (Michael Jankovich). He was the ninth. We played well. We played with great energy. I thought Juan was so good to start the game. We had the bad stretch to end the first half, and then the last minute of the first half and the first three minutes of the second half were bad.

“And after that, it became a game again and we were pretty good,” he added. “So, I was really pleased. I thought everybody did well on a night where Jalen wasn't his best and still yet, we were able to hang 88 when our guy averaging 21 only gets two, so that's a positive thing.”

On a night when Kansas was without the services of Bobby Pettiford, Zach Clemence, and Zuby Ejiofor, Self leaned heavily on his bench against Texas. Joseph Yesufu, MJ Rice, and Ernest Udeh, Jr., all played extended minutes against the Longhorns on Monday night.

Yesufu, in 18 minutes of action, tallied 14 points and five rebounds. Rice, in 14 minutes scored just two points and pulled down three rebounds, but played with a ton of energy and was a big boost off the bench for Self’s squad.

Udeh, Jr., who logged just eight minutes, scored six points and pulled down two rebounds.



