Statement made: No. 9 Kansas defeats No. 5 Texas, 88-80
Coming off a double-digit loss to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, No. 9 Kansas faced what Dajuan Harris called a “must-win” game against No. 5 Texas on Monday night. The Longhorns, coming off an impressive road win at Kansas State on Saturday, arrived in Lawrence on a two-game winning streak and in sole possession of first place in the Big 12.
On Saturday, just one player, Jalen Wilson (26), scored in double-figures for Kansas. In fact, Wilson, up until Monday night, has carried a majority of the scoring load for the Jayhawks in recent weeks.
However, all of that changed on Monday night. In defeating Texas, 88-80, five players, Gradey Dick (21), Dajuan Harris (17), Kevin McCullar (16), Joseph Yesufu (14), and KJ Adams (10) scored in double-figures for Kansas.
Wilson, on the other hand, tallied just two points, pulled down six rebounds, dished out two assists, and was credited with two blocks in 27 minutes of action.
Self, late on Monday night, talked about the performance of his team.
“As good as they've been all year,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “We had nine guys that we could put in, counting Jank (Michael Jankovich). He was the ninth. We played well. We played with great energy. I thought Juan was so good to start the game. We had the bad stretch to end the first half, and then the last minute of the first half and the first three minutes of the second half were bad.
“And after that, it became a game again and we were pretty good,” he added. “So, I was really pleased. I thought everybody did well on a night where Jalen wasn't his best and still yet, we were able to hang 88 when our guy averaging 21 only gets two, so that's a positive thing.”
On a night when Kansas was without the services of Bobby Pettiford, Zach Clemence, and Zuby Ejiofor, Self leaned heavily on his bench against Texas. Joseph Yesufu, MJ Rice, and Ernest Udeh, Jr., all played extended minutes against the Longhorns on Monday night.
Yesufu, in 18 minutes of action, tallied 14 points and five rebounds. Rice, in 14 minutes scored just two points and pulled down three rebounds, but played with a ton of energy and was a big boost off the bench for Self’s squad.
Udeh, Jr., who logged just eight minutes, scored six points and pulled down two rebounds.
Self, when asked specially about the play of Yesufu, said it reminded him of the player he saw in the NCAA Tournament a few years ago.
“Yeah, I think so,” said Self when asked if that was the spark he was hoping to get from Joe. “That reminded me of the NCAA tournament two years ago. I mean, he was so aggressive and so good and looked so athletic.
“I'm really happy for him because he's labored most of the year,” he added. “But I think sometimes when you get your numbers down and you know you're going to stay in, regardless, I think it gives guys confidence, too.”
There were a number of impressive individual performances on Monday night, but Dick and Harris, without question, led the way for Kansas.
Dick, in 34 minutes of action, scored a team-high 21 points, pulled down four rebounds, dished out one assist, and was credited with two steals. Offensively, Dick was 7-of-11 from the field, 2-of-3 from behind the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Harris, who also logged 34 minutes, tallied 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, three turnovers, and four steals. Against Texas, Harris converted 8-of-16 field goals and was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.
With Wilson having an off night against Texas, Dick and Harris stepped up and set the tone offensively.
“Well, obviously what did they combine for 17 and 21,” said Self. “This way, you get 38, and the most impressive stat line maybe of all of them is the fact that Juan shot 16 shots. And I asked him in the locker room, "Have you ever shot 16 shots in a game before?" And he said, "Yeah, he did once in fifth grade." And I said, "Fifth grade doesn't count, dude." So, that to me is, we're better when he's aggressive. He's gone through several games where, and I think it's fatigue, but he's gone through several games this year where his energy level didn't look like it was an aggressive downhill.
“He was just kind of a possession player, and he needs to be in attack mode and be aggressive all the time,” he added. “And of course, Gradey hadn't got a lot of looks lately, but he was able to free up enough to put 21 on the board.”