JayhawkSlant - Sterns ready for season, plans to enroll early at Kansas

Sterns ready for season, plans to enroll early at Kansas
De’Kedrick Sterns is close to returning to the field to play a game for his high school season. After getting the season pushed back due to the Coronavirus his high school will kick off at the end of the month.
“Practice has been going good,” Sterns said. “Right now, we're on schedule to play. We've been practicing every day and I’m ready for it.”
Sterns, an offensive tackle, committed to Kansas in April. Although he knows where his future college home will be, he is ready to show what he can do his senior year.
After a lengthy off-season he believes his game has improved.
“I think I've improved a lot,” he said. “I've been a different beast in the weight room, I don't know, I'm just ready, man. I just can't wait to put it on film so you can see what I'm talking about.”
Since he committed, he has stayed in close communication with the Kansas coaches. Luke Meadows and Jordan Peterson were the two assistants who did a lot of the recruiting before and after he committed.
“I love it and It's still like a family.” Sterns said. “We talk sometimes almost every day. It's like a family. Between all of the coaches and all the commits it's like a brotherhood.”
Not only has Sterns stayed in contact with the coaches he said the players who are committed stay in close contact.
There are currently 21 recruits committed in the 2021 class and they have grown a strong bond.
“We're all super close and we've never even met each other,” Sterns said. “We text almost every day. Matter of fact, I was just texting Devin Neal today. It just feels like family. It feels natural.”
Sterns is four months away from beginning his college career. He plans to graduate early and will be on campus in January and go through spring football.
“I have enough credits, so I took all my classes that I needed to take and hopefully I'll graduate early,” he said. “I want to get up there early, get to working out with the strength guys, the nutritionist and get ready to ball.”