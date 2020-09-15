JayhawkSlant - Sterns ready for season, plans to enroll early at Kansas

De’Kedrick Sterns is close to returning to the field to play a game for his high school season. After getting the season pushed back due to the Coronavirus his high school will kick off at the end of the month.

“Practice has been going good,” Sterns said. “Right now, we're on schedule to play. We've been practicing every day and I’m ready for it.”

Sterns, an offensive tackle, committed to Kansas in April. Although he knows where his future college home will be, he is ready to show what he can do his senior year.

After a lengthy off-season he believes his game has improved.

“I think I've improved a lot,” he said. “I've been a different beast in the weight room, I don't know, I'm just ready, man. I just can't wait to put it on film so you can see what I'm talking about.”