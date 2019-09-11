“Coach Miles is really one of the great coaches in our game,” Addazio said. “I've had a chance to play against his teams when I was at Florida and very, very much respect him and the way that he coaches and what he brings to the table.”

When Addazio was the assistant head coach at Florida, the Gators and LSU had some classic battles. Addazio arrived at Florida a year after Miles took the LSU head coaching job.

Les Miles and Steve Addazio are going to be standing on opposite sidelines once again.

The Jayhawks are listed as a three-touchdown underdog and coming off a loss to Coastal Carolina. When Addazio watched the Jayhawks on film he thinks Miles will make the program better over time.

“He'll have a team that will continue to get develop and be tough and get better and be a very, very competitive team,” he said. “He's a competitive guy. You can see it already. They have talent and what he's going to shape that program into.”

Despite being a heavy favorite in the game Addazio said they need to be ready and prepare well for Kansas.

“We have all the respect for Kansas, for Coach Miles, and everything he's doing there,” Addazio said. “We know we have to have a great week of practice in order to be ready to play an elite football game. That's our mindset right now.”

Addazio recalled a game when Florida was playing LSU and Miles tried a fake field goal. The ball was fumbled, and it rolled forward. LSU recovered it for a first down extending a drive.

“I think he's one of those guys that's going to take chances,” Addazio said. “He makes college football fun in a lot of ways, not just with that, but just with personality and everything else. He’s been in a lot of big-time ball games, and certainly one of the great coaches in the history of our game. No doubt about that now.”