“I went up to Kansas with a lot of confidence,” he said. “I stayed humble and worked as hard as I can to play at the next level. It was a blessing to receive a scholarship from them after a great day at camp.”

“Ever since I went up for camp and balled out in front of Coach Les Miles and the coaching staff, they all saw my skill, ability, and what I’m capable of at the camp,” McBride said.

Early in June McBride took a visit to Lawrence to compete in the summer camp.

Defensive line coach Kwahn Drake recruits the area where East Ascension High is, and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones liked his performance this summer.

For the rest of the summer and through the beginning of his senior year McBride kept in close contact with the staff. He admitted Kansas a was school that was always high on his list.

Last week he got word the staff had a spot for him and that set the stage for making his commitment with the Jayhawks.

“I wanted to commit at the beginning of my season, but I think it was filled,” he said. “Then Coach Jones brought to my knowledge that he had a spot open for me and I was his top receiver. So, my family and I discussed it and decided to take that spot.”

Jones and Drake have been in contact over the last four months with McBride and he has developed a solid relationship with his future position coach.

“Coach Jones always followed me the whole season,” McBride said. “The relationship we have is solid and he really likes what he sees in me. He wants to work with me to be a better player and a better person. I really appreciate him.”

McBride said Jones told him he likes his explosiveness and how dynamic he is with the ball. Jones also liked his route-running and what he does after the catch.

Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman has watched McBride closely and called him one of the top 30 players in Louisiana. McBride was just ranked a 5.6, three-star recruit.

He said the Kansas staff was excited when he called to commit. His hard work paid off landing at a Power Five school.

“It’s a blessing to commit and go play at the next level,” he said. “It’s crazy because I work my butt off the be the best. I keep grinding every chance I get to take care of my family and community. It means the world to me to take care of them. I’m so thankful for this opportunity.”