Senior outside linebacker Najee Stevens-McKenzie noticed the team walked off the field to a standing ovation from the fans. He said he goes over to the fans and thanks them after every game.

"The fans were motivated, without them we’re nobody," he said. "The fans saw improvement, they saw a team that’s fighting.”

Stevens-McKenzie said he has talked to people who are watching the KU games that might not have in the past. He believes the program is going in the right direction.

"I know we are heading in the right direction based on friends telling me that the game is watchable," he said. "It’s entertaining and we are giving them what they want to see.”