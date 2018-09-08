The 46-game road losing streak has come to an end.

The Jayhawks put an end to a streak that started in 2009 and ended a few minutes ago defeating Central Michigan 31-7.

They rebounded off a disappointing opening season loss to Nicholls State and for the most controlled the entire game against the Chippewas.

Kansas took a 7-0 lead to the locker room at halftime. The only score in the first half came when Peyton Bender hit Kerr Johnson on a 31-yard touchdown pass.

The Jayhawks pushed the lead to 14-0 on a 21-yard touchdown run by Pooka Williams. On the next possession Williams went down the middle of field making several defenders miss on a 41-yard run to the end zone.

Williams didn’t play in week one and had a big game in his Kansas debut. He ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Central Michigan scored with 6:09 to go in the third quarter but the Jayhawks answered early in the fourth quarter when Shakial Taylor returned an interception 55 yards and a 28-7 lead.

We will have much more on today’s win.