If you’ve been considering a new subscription to JayhawkSlant.com, now is a great time to jump on board! As a subscriber you will have exclusive access to both JayhawkSlant.com premium message boards, find stories on KU basketball and football, recruiting info, anaylsis and much more. Additionally, when you subscribe now to JayhawkSlant.com, you get free gear as a special gift.

Promotion #1 - Monthly offer - Promo Code: Monthly2020

Offer: New monthly subscribers get a coupon for a free t-shirt at BreakingT.com (up to a $28.00 value). The code can be used on more expensive items for $28.00 off. So really, its a $28.00 off coupon. But you can safely say "FREE T-SHIRT" Promo Code: Monthly2020 Offer valid while supplies last, and at this time, is set to expire after July 31, 2020. SUBSCRIBE HERE

Promotion #2 - Annual offer - Promo Code: Annual2020