Summer camps: Coaches had a busy June

Last month was the first time since the pandemic that recruits were allowed to visit a campus and meet with a coach.

The Kansas coaching staff did not have much time to promote their camps because they were hired late in the process, but they found a way to hold two, successful camps with close to 200 prospects.

The coaches also used satellite camps to see more recruits in states such as Florida, Illinois, and Texas. Chris Simpson said all of the camp appearances from Lawrence to off-campus were a big help in June.

“I think it was good to get out for a number of reasons,” Simpson said. “One, to fly the flag and promote the brand in terms of KU football. But quite honestly, to not be able to do that for such a long period of time with COVID and everything, it was really good to be able to get out and see some kids, see some coaches and in many instances, meet some coaches in various spots just from doing some of these satellite camps.”

There was a focus on using June to see as many recruits as they could, but they recognized the importance of being around the program the first couple weeks when their players returned to campus.

When Lance Leipold was hired, they only had a shirt window to meet the players before they went home. The players all returned to campus at the beginning of the month.

“We didn't probably do as much as we normally would quite honestly, with some of these camps, because we did feel it was a priority walking in the door that we take some time with the roster here at KU,” Simpson said.

“And we were going to emphasize and stress that for especially that first week. There were a few camps that we had set and scheduled to go to, as you can imagine the flood gates open up beginning of June there, that we opted out of, just so we could spend time with these Kansas players here.”