Summer Jam: Who has gotta have 'em?
MEQUON, Wisc. -- The Summer Jam at Homestead High School has been loaded with talented players and coaches in hot pursuit of those players? But which players may be most important for one program or another to score with?
After two days in Wisconsin I decided to take a look at potential "must haves" and what makes them so. The chances of pulling any player off and my reasoning for why each guy qualifies as somebody that should be a priority varies, but it's another way look at how important these July live periods are to the success of any college program.
Whose gotta have him? Kansas
Why? It doesn't take much in the way of mental gymnastics to understand why Robinson-Earl is such a vital recruit for Bill Self and the Jayhawks. Ties to the program, he's grown up just down the road from Lawrence, he played for Self in USA Basketball and he fits their style of play. Robinson-Earl hasn't taken a step in the month of July without the Kansas staff watching but he's going to make them work if they want to land him.
The competition: Arizona, Kansas State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Wake Forest, UCLA and others.
