Summer Preview: The Offensive Line

As our position previews start to wind down we take a close look at the offensive line. We look at the entire depth chart, break down the tackles, guard, and centers.

When the season ended last year the center position was a big concern. But the transfer portal played in the Jayhawks favor. They were able to land Mike Novitsky and Colin Grunhard.

Scott Fuchs is known as a solid offensive line coach around the country and will mold this unit together. It will not happen overnight but he has been successful everywhere he has been.

Here is the detailed look at the offensive line.