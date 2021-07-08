Summer Preview: The Running Backs
The running back group features players with some experience but nobody has shown they can step and take the reigns as the lead back.
A lot of the running backs possess one strength and they all seem to compliment each other.
We take a look at the running backs and talk about why two newcomers to the position are going to be players to keep a close eye on.
Go inside for the Summer Running Back Preview
