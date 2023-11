If you would have said the Jayhawks would outgain Kansas State by 60 yards, put up 234 yards on the ground, and win the time of possession by seven minutes most people would have laid down their cash for a KU victory.

After going back over the game on Sunday morning there is a clear argument Kansas was the better team. But there are very few teams in the Big 12 who can lose the turnover battle to Kansas State and still win the game.

Lance Leipold said after the game the gap between the two has closed. There really was no gap on Saturday night. But give Kansas State credit. They weathered the storm and took advantage of some miscues and found a way to keep their winning streak going.

Here are some thoughts after studying the Kansas State game and why Cincinnati might be more of a test than some think.

LINK: Sunday thoughts after the Sunflower Showdown