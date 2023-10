The toughest game on the schedule is out of the way and the key is putting that game behind them and get ready for Central Florida.

UCF has the nation's third best rushing offense and some good athletes on the roster. KU can move to within one game of bowl eligibility with a win at home.

Why Travis Goff's letter to the fan base isn't about ticket sales for just one game. It is about getting behind a team and administration, coaches, and players, who have shown the football program has been built. It is no longer building and here to stay. Now, it is time to support.

