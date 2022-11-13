Kickoff for the Texas game was announced late last night for 2:30 p.m. The weather forecast calls for a chilly day but sunny skies.

It will be the last home game for several players who have stayed in the program and fought through adversity, multiple coaching changes, and have seen all the ups and downs with the KU football program.

Without going down the entire list players like Sam Burt, Malcolm Lee, Earl Bostick, and Caleb Sampson all come to mind. These are players who helped build and lead the foundation that was in place when Lance Leipold took over.

They believed in his message and saw it through. They will be part of the team who goes to the first bowl game in 14 years.

Nobody really knows what these players have been through, but there is one thing I do know…. they need the support from the KU fan base on senior day. The KU crowd has been good all season, including three sellouts.

Bundle up, pull out the gloves and get out the stadium on Saturday and support the players who are going through their final home game. They have given KU fans one of the best seasons in recent years and deserve your support.

