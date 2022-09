The Jayhawks are going to have a chance to come out of the first four games with a good record. We watched the opponents over the next three games and there are some games KU will matchup well with teams on the schedule.

We take a closer at the blocking schemes against Tennessee Tech and what players graded out as the best run blockers and on defense who got the best marks for tackling.

Come on in for the Sunday Morning Thoughts as the Jayhawks are 1-0 and will have a chance to keep adding to the win column.

LINK: Sunday Morning Thoughts on the game, future opponents scout, and detailed stat numbers